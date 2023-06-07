HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the weekend in Columbus, Howland standout Connor Durig captured one of the four individual state titles from the Valley at the 2023 State Track meet.

“I had all my friends there, all 12 of them, a whole bunch of my family from Arizona and New Mexico all came down to watch,” Durig said. “So I had a huge support group and just the second I kicked my legs over the bar, I knew I got it.”

Despite a lengthy lightening delay on Saturday evening, the Howland senior didn’t feel like it hurt him whatsoever.

“I think it definitely messed some other people up because when I was talking to the other jumpers, they were like, ‘Oh, man, I was feeling so good before the delays, and now we just had to go sit down and just do nothing for a couple of hours,'” Durig said. “But I just tried to gather myself and I knew it wouldn’t affect me.”

Durig’s winning jump of 6’9″ on his final attempt secured the Divsion I high jump crown, while also setting a new school record in the process.

“It was just the craziest feeling because I got the school record, too. Actually, Leonard Simon, who had the school record at our school before me, he texted me the day after and told me congratulations and stuff, so I thought that was really cool,” Durig said.

The Youngstown State commit finished third at state his junior year and finally broke through with a first-place finish to cap of his career as a Tiger.

“This has been my goal for so long — just to win a state championship — and I finally did it,” Durig said. “Before my sophomore year of track, I wrote out on a little sticky note all of my goals that I wanted to hit for high jump each year, and every single year I hit one. My last one was 6’9″ from my senior year, and I got it right on the last jump.”