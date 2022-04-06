AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior quarterback Devin Sherwood signed to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia at a celebratory signing day on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to hear from Sherwood.

“It is a good feeling,” Sherwood said. “It’s been a process, a long process, but to finally just get it all over with, it’s a big weight off my shoulders. I feel like for everybody who signed today, it’s just a good feeling.”

Sherwood is the Falcons’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns and holds 13 school records.

He is a three-time all-conference, all-county and all-region selection. Sherwood is also a two-time Conference Player of the Year and a two-time all-state selection.

“For me, I wasn’t super highly recruited,” he said. “I went to a couple other schools. When I got to Virginia, the head coach sat me down and I was in his office for 30 minutes and he just talked to me… That showed right there. I felt wanted there and that’s what made me ultimately pick Virginia over the other schools that I had.”

Six other Falcons players took part in the signing day.

“I grew up with these guys, so it means something to see a bunch of my friends go to great schools,” Sherwood added. “It really does mean something. It’s special.”