‘I don’t think a softball game is worth people getting sick’: Ohio State recruit willing to make sacrifice

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion senior softball player Allison Smith has never lost a playoff game. And she may never, if the COVID-19 pandemic ends her senior season before it starts.

“I mean it really stinks,” says Champion senior Allison Smith. “Our senior year hasn’t been anything that a senior year should be.”

This was supposed to be the year the Champion softball team won their 4th consecutive state title. And the season that Allison Smith cemented her legacy as Ohio’s all-time homerun leader.

“We had a lot of fun things to try and achieve as a team this year,” says Smith. “And who doesn’t like another state championship? It would have been nice to design a ring.”

Instead, Smith trains at home. Because, no matter the outcome this spring, her softball career is far from over. She’s committed to Ohio State University.

“I’m blessed because my parents are my pitching and hitting coaches,” says Smith. “So my mom is the one getting stuck sitting on the bucket every day during the week, and it’s funny when you drive by my house in Champion. I got a chocolate lab. And I’ve been hitting off a tee in the side yard and he makes a pretty good ball shagger. So he likes to run around out there shagging the balls. It’s just fun to be out there with them and my parents.”

For Smith, this pandemic has hit close to home. The coronavirus has affected some her favorite teachers, in some cases tragically. And it’s changed her perspective on what’s really important.

“I mean obviously it was hard. It was hard to be OK with it,” says Smith. “Softball season is a big deal for me and my family. It’s something I share with my family. They all come to support and stuff like that. So I’m losing that family time. We’re losing the team time. But I don’t think a softball game is worth people getting sick and possibly dying. You know what I mean? There’s nothing that’s worth that in the end.”