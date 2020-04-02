“I can’t imagine us going back to school but I pray we do” – Boardman AD Marinucci explains how senior athletes are impacted

Around 15-20 Boardman seniors plan to play sports at the collegiate level, and some were relying on big spring seasons to help in recruiting.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The spring sports season would typically be in full swing right now for local high school athletes. Now, their season remains on hold with the seniors not knowing how it will affect their future.

“This is probably my biggest challenge in 32 years of education,” said Marco Marinucci, Athletic Director at Boardman.

Marinucci was just wrapping up his first year as the AD at Boardman, he was previously with Youngstown City Schools. During these times, he’s trying to remain optimistic.

“I can’t imagine us going back to school [this year] but I pray that we do,” said Marinucci. “Not only do the students miss the competition but they truly miss their team members and their coaches.”

Marinucci said Boardman has about 150 senior athletes with around 10 percent playing at the collegiate level. He said, some spring athletes like Lauren Maughan and David Merdich were counting on big senior seasons to help in recruiting and ultimately decide where they go to college.

“You know a lot of us can just throw the towel in and say my senior year is done or my junior year,” said Marinucci. “Junior year is probably the most important year for recruiting.”

Players like basketball standout Derrick Anderson, who’s being recruited by Mount Union and Westminster, can not go on college visits or sign letters of intent until at least April 15th per the NCAA. But as for next school year, Marinucci offers a brighter outlook.

“I truly believe that fall sports will be intact unless obviously there is a relapse of some sort,” he said. “If you keep working harder, you may come out more advantageous through this whole process.”