SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex girls basketball team defeated Maplewood 61-50 Saturday to claim the District 10 Class 2A title.

West Middlesex trailed by 16 points in the second quarter, but was able to rally in the second half.

I am so happy for them,” West Middlesex head coach Mary Jo Staunch said. “We have worked so hard and we really tried to pull it together and they came back and did a great job the second half.”

With the win, the Big Reds claim their sixth D10 championship in program history.

Saturday’s game marked West Middlesex’s seventh consecutive appearance in the District 10 finals. The Big Reds fell in last year’s championship game to Cambridge Springs.

“I can’t even describe it,” West Middlesex senior Emily Anthony said. “Coming back from last year and losing that game. We wanted it so bad and I think we showed that tonight.”

West Middlesex improves to 20-3 on the season.