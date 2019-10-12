“I can’t even breathe right now”, Girard kicker hits game-winner with :04 left

"That was the best feeling of my life"

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 4-0 start, the Girard Indians came into week seven having lost two straight and desperate for a win.

With just four seconds remaining in the game and trailing by a point, the Indians turned to kicker Steven Gamble and he delivered.

“There are no words. Honestly, I can’t even breathe right now.” was Gamble’s reaction after kicking a game-winning 39 yard kick to give the Indians a 16-14 victory over rival Hubbard.

“That was the best feeling of my life,” added Gamble.

Girard will host Struthers in week eight.