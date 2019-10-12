LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 11

“I can’t even breathe right now”, Girard kicker hits game-winner with :04 left

Sports

"That was the best feeling of my life"

Posted: / Updated:

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 4-0 start, the Girard Indians came into week seven having lost two straight and desperate for a win.

With just four seconds remaining in the game and trailing by a point, the Indians turned to kicker Steven Gamble and he delivered.

“There are no words. Honestly, I can’t even breathe right now.” was Gamble’s reaction after kicking a game-winning 39 yard kick to give the Indians a 16-14 victory over rival Hubbard.

“That was the best feeling of my life,” added Gamble.

Girard will host Struthers in week eight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com