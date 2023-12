NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton topped Heartland Christian, 51-31.

Hannah Huzyak led all scorers with 19 points as Amani Yasin added 11 and Nora Schwarten tallied 10.

The Blue Jays scored 25 in the first half and 26 in the final two quarters.

Jackson-Milton will take on Sebring on Monday on the road.

Senior MacKenzie Lightly and freshman Emily McDowell (23) each scored 6 to lead the Lions.

Heartland Christian will travel to Lisbon to take on the Blue Devils next Saturday.