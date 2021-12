SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Quakers improve to 8-1 following their 52-16 win over visiting United.

Rylee Hutton led the way with 13 points. Jenna McClish added 7 while Alanee Davidson and Abbie Davidson finished with 6 points apiece.

The Lady Quakers forced 32 turnovers.

Salem travels to Carrollton on Wednesday.

United saw their six-game win streak come to an end, now the Golden Eagles will play at Crestview on Wednesday.