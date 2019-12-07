Hunter scores 26 & finishes with 10 steals; Sebring improves to 4-0

Sports

Sebring is set to meet Mineral Ridge on Friday

Sebring Trojans high school basketball

Jake Hunter scored 26 while Gave Lanzer adds 24 for Trojans

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring is 4-0 following their 107-40 victory over Southington this afternoon. Jake Hunter led all scorers with 26 (5-9 FT) and closed out his day with 10 steals. Gabe Lanzer sank 4 three-pointers to finish with 24 points. Connor Shepherd added 16 for Sebring. Carson Rouse tallied a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).

The Trojans will look to continue to unbeaten start on Friday when they travel to Mineral Ridge.

Southington (0-4) was led by Chase Harris and Derek Sherwood – who each took team-high honors with 9 points. Chalker will next face Windham on the road to complete their 5-game road swing to begin the year.

