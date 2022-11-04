FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City moves on in the district playoffs by defeating Fairview, 35-21. The Eagles improve to 7-3 on the season.

Hunter Hohman accounted for each of the Eagles’ five touchdowns. Hohman ran in three short yardage scoring plays and threw for another two, a 56-yarder to Nathan Greer and 21 yards to Clayton Martin in the fourth quarter.

After a 1-2 start, Grove City has finished strong as they’ve won six of their last seven games. That stretch included a pair of road contests over Sharpsville and Wilmington to close out the regular season.

The Tigers were eliminated with a 5-6 mark. Fairview dropped six of their last nine outings. Two of their final three losses during the regular season were by a margin of four points (against Corry and Northwestern).

Jeremy Frazao caught a 25-yard touchdown strike from Tyler Corbin at the end of the second quarter to get Fairview on the board.

Charlie Chevalier crossed the goal line twice (5, 1).

Grove City will play Sharon next week in the District 10 Class 3A semifinal.

District 10 3A quarterfinal results

Grove City 35 Fairview 21

Sharon 28 Fort LeBoeuf 21

Hickory 33 General McLane 28

Slippery Rock 41 Oil City 28