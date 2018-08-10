Hungry for more: Waid, Girard eyeing deep run in 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - The Girard offense was dominant last season, averaging a whooping 44.8 points per game while putting up 499 yards of total offense. They were led by Fordham commit Mark Waid, who put up over 3,500 through the air, another 1,100 on the ground and 56 total touchdowns.

"None of that matters," the quarterback said. "Last year is last year. You cannot carry anything over from last year. We are just going to take it one game at a time. Every game is going to be a battle. It is the one who wants it more and I know we want it."

"Marky is a special kid," Head Coach Pat Pearson said. "Clearly has all the talents, has all the abilities but just his leadership and what he brings in the locker room."

He went on to say the whole senior group is one of the most talented he's been around.

Waid leads a group of seven four-year starters for the Indians but he is without his favorite target this year as Michael Belcik has graduated after hauling in 81 catches for over 1,500 yards.

"Most teams, it is impossible to replace a guy like that but with this team and this group of receivers, I am confident and I believe in every single one of those guys," Waid said.

"He really taught us a lot on and off the field," said Aiden Warga, a senior receiver for the Indians. "We would always practice with him, with Marky. We would just work as a team and he would teach us a lot."

Waid's receivers said it doesn't hurt to have a Division I-caliber talent throwing them the football.

"It is pretty awesome," Warga said. "Marky really makes our receiver's jobs pretty easy. I see some of the other guys that we compete against and I think our team is very lucky to have the quarterback that we do."

"That is the best quarterback around," said fellow senior receiver Terrance Davis. "It doesn't get better than that and since I know he is going to put it right there, I know that I can just go up and get it."

What the Indians got last year was valuable playoff experience. Girard made their first trip to the postseason since 2014 and have their eyes on the prize this year.

"We know what we want. We know what our end goal is for this season and we want it bad. We are hungry and we have been working really hard to get to that," Waid said.

"We didn't get to where we wanted to go last year so we knew what it took," said senior lineman Jack DelGarbino. "We knew we had to work harder, had to be smarter with what we were doing."

"It has been a focused group all year and, really, it is a group that is out for themselves," Pearson said. "This is a brotherhood and a family, and this group just wants to go out and make this community proud and keep this program where we want it at."

Girard starts off the season at Niles on August 23.