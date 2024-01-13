MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge girls basketball team outlasts Columbiana, wins 45-39.

At the start of the 3rd quarter, the score was tied at 15 a piece, and then both teams starting hitting their shots. Mineral Ridge head coach, Amy Harrison said her team was physical and made shots when they needed to.

“I’m super proud, super proud of them, they did a fantastic job,” said Harrison. “We weren’t making our shots early, which kind of hurt us, but we came back, they’ll battle and I’m super proud of them for it.”

Mineral Ridges’ Ava Hulett shined, scoring 22 points, and made clutch free throws with seconds left in the game to propel the team to victory.

Hulett said their physicality was a factor in the win.

“We press, we’re really aggressive and it just scares other teams, that puts pressure on them,” said Hulett. “We weren’t really making a lot of shots in the first half and our coach told us shots are going to fall, just trust the process. We just all worked together and our shots were falling.”

Next, Mineral Ridge (13-1) plays McDonald, Jan. 18 and Columbiana (11-2) plays Lowellville, Jan. 15.