LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Alyvia Hughes connected on a trio of three-point baskets to lead Western Reserve with 19 points in their 54-40 win over Lowellville

Lisa Eichert added a double-double for the Blue Devils with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Madison Leone scored 9 points and hauled down 7 boards.

Reserve will travel to Ravenna to take on the Southeast Pirates on Saturday.

The Rockets’ Averi Shumaker and Serinna Tych both scored 10 points.

Lowellville returns to action next Wednesday when they’ll play at Springfield.