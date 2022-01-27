GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville girls basketball team defended their home court on Thursday, grabbing a 50-21 win over Wilmington.

Watch the video above to hear reaction from the Trojans.

“This is a huge win for us,” says head coach Sam Faler. “I was really waiting for the game that we put it all together both offensively and defensively and I am so proud of those girls. They go from Sharpsville to this to Lakeview, great win for us.”

Grace Cano led the Trojans with a game-high 17 points while Anna Harpst added 16.

“It was a big Region week for us,” junior Anna Harpst says. “We just had to focus in practice and realize who important these region game are. For us, we can never overlook any of the teams we play. We have to take our time and do our best with all of the teams.”

With the win, Greenville improved to 11-3 on the year and a perfect 5-0 in Region 4 while the Greyhounds drop to 9-6 and 2-3 in Region play.

The Trojans are in action next on Monday at home against the Lakeview Sailors at 7:30PM.