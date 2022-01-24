WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team took sole possession of first place in Region 1 on Monday with a 61-51 win over rival West Middlesex.

KC led by just one with seconds left in the third quarter before Hayden Keith hit a three at the buzzer to give the Golden Eagles a four-point lead and momentum heading to the fourth quarter.

“Definitely, it gave us momentum going into the fourth quarter and it gave us hope to win the game,” says junior Paris Gilmore who had a team-high 21. “Going into the fourth quarter strong, with courage and just the belief that we are going to win the game.”

“The difference in the game was our defense,” says head coach Justin Magestro. “I have said it before and I will say it again, if we defend we can win games. They did a great job today, Beatty went up and down the floor on us and beat us but we will learn from that and get better but great game.”

Kennedy Catholic is now 10-1 overall and 5-0 in Region play.