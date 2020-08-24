Huge final round Sunday sends Warren JFK Jason Kokrak into next FedExCup Playoff event

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 6-under, 65 in the final round of The Northern Trust Sunday to finish the tournament at 13-under.
Kokrak started the week in 90th place in the FedExCup Standings, with the top 70 advancing to the BMW Championship next week.
The 13th place finish moved the former Eagle into 66th place, just making next week’s event.
Kokrak sank an eagle on 18 to seal his fate Sunday.
Three of his four rounds for the tournament came in under 70.
Dustin Johnson won the event at 30-under for the tournament.