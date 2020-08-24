Huge final round Sunday sends Warren JFK Jason Kokrak into next FedExCup Playoff event

Sports

With a strong finish Sunday, Jason Kokrak qualified for the BMW Championship next week

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jason Kokrak drives on the 16th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Credit: AP Chris Carlson

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 6-under, 65 in the final round of The Northern Trust Sunday to finish the tournament at 13-under.

Kokrak started the week in 90th place in the FedExCup Standings, with the top 70 advancing to the BMW Championship next week.

The 13th place finish moved the former Eagle into 66th place, just making next week’s event.

Kokrak sank an eagle on 18 to seal his fate Sunday.

Three of his four rounds for the tournament came in under 70.

Dustin Johnson won the event at 30-under for the tournament.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com