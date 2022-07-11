YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms have acquired defenseman Andrew Strathmann in a trade with the Tri-City Storm.

Strathmann, a University of North Dakota commit, accounted for 5 goals, 18 assists and 100 penalty minutes for the Storm in 61 regular season games this past season. He is 17-years old and helped lead Tri-City to 49 wins and the USHL’s Anderson Cup last season.

Youngstown gets Strathmann, along with a 9th round pick in the 2024 Phase 1 Draft in the deal. In exchange, Tri-City will receive four draft picks including, a 2023 Phase 2 2nd round pick, 2023 Phase 1 3rd rounder, 2024 Phase 2 1st round pick, and 2024 Phase 1 3rd round draft choice.

“We couldn’t be happier to add a player of Andrew’s ability to the Phantoms. He brings speed, skill, toughness, and experience to our team and has a will to win that is unmatched. He has a chance to do special things in a Phantoms uniform and beyond in his hockey career. He will be a major part of our backend and will be expected to be an anchor for our team. This is a huge addition to the program, and we can’t wait to see Andrew at camp next week,” Phantoms Co-General Managers Jason Deskins and Ryan Kosecki said in a release from the team Monday.

“We are ecstatic to add someone of Andrew’s talent and character to our program,” says Phantoms head coach Ryan Ward. “Andrew is a natural leader that has an extremely bright future. He can play in any situation and plays the game exactly how we want it to be played. His competitiveness and IQ are off the charts. He is going to look great in a Phantoms uniform.”