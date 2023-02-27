STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK would use a 17-2 run to open the third quarter to lead the Eagles past Windham 83-47 in the Division IV District Semifinals on Monday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

JFK led by 10 after the first quarter but watched the Bombers pull to within two possessions in the second quarter.

But the Eagles’ run in the third proved to be the difference, bringing the lead back to double digits and pulling away for good.

JFK’s Michael Condoleon had 11 points in the first quarter and would finish with a game-high 27 on the night.

Jaden Rishel would have 16 for the Eagles while Nico Ciminero had 14 and Nick Ryan added 10.

For Windham, Carlos Bruton had a team-high 15 while Chase Eye had 11.

With the win, Warren JFK moves to 19-5 and advances to the Division IV Northeast 2 District Final on Friday at 7 p.m. against the winner of the Lowellville/Dalton matchup.

Windham finishes the season 15-10.