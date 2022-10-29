YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team got their third-straight win on Saturday as they topped South Dakota 45-24 Saturday evening.



YSU opened the scoring on their first drive of the game with a Jaleel McLaughlin touchdown to make it 7-7.

After South Dakota tied it at seven, Colt McFadden would give the Penguins the lead again with a 52-yard field goal making it 10-7.

The Coyotes would tie it at 10 but YSU would respond with another touchdown when Mitch Davidson found Bryce Oliver to make it 17-10.

After the Penguins defense got a stop, YSU put a 13-play, 90 yard drive which was capped off by a one-yard touchdown by Davidson to give Youngstown State a 14-point lead.

After the Coyotes fumbled the kickoff, the Penguins would capitalize when Davidson hit Brandon Serrano for a six-yard touchdown making it 35-10.

The Penguins would add another touchdown just before the half when McLaughlin got his second of the day to give YSU a 38-10 lead at the break.

Davidson and Oliver would connect for another touchdown in the third quarter, it would be Davidson’s fourth passing touchdown of the day.

With the win, YSU improves to 5-3 and 3-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.