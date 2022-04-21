HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Maddy Hufford and Brooke Tatar each homered in Howland’s 16-1 win over Geneva. Hufford finished by scoring two runs and driving in three runs. Tatar was walked twice also.

In the center circle, Tatar tossed 5-innings of one-hit ball while striking out 10 batters.

Alyssa Massucci doubled and singled twice from her lead-off spot. Kayla Campbell, the Tigers’ catcher, belted a pair of hits as well.

On Friday, Howland will visit Harding.

Carmen Alvarez finished with the Eagles’ lone hit. Geneva is scheduled to meet Wickliffe Friday.