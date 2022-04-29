NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles scored four runs in the first two innings to register a 5-0 victory over Harding.

Andrew Huffman permitted just three hits over seven innings of work. He also struck out five batters.

Kolton Christopher posted three hits as he scored twice. Zack Macik, Sam Perrone and Huffman all had two hits as well. Huffman drove in two runs.

The Red Dragons (8-7) seek their fourth consecutive victory tomorrow when they travel to Campbell to face the Red Devils.

On Monday, Harding will welcome Canfield.