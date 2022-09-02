WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding fell to Hudson Friday night, 21-7.

The turning point in the game came in the third quarter with the Raiders lining up to attempt a field goal to try and cut the Explorers’ lead to 7-3. But the kick was blocked and returned for a touchdown creating a 14-0 lead.

Warren Harding will visit Massilon in week four.

A two-yard touchdown run by Ian Ludewig late in the first quarter gave the Explorers a 7-0 lead.

Gio DePompei returned a blocked field goal attempt for 82 yards to give Hudson a 14-0 lead midway through the third quarter.

Jagger Pallay found Jack Jenkins for a 52 yard touchdown pass late in the third to extend the lead again to 21-0.

Warren Harding got on the board early in the fourth with a Drew McKowan 39-yard touchdown run to close the gap to 21-7.