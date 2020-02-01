Hubbard’s Cam Resatar reaches 1,000 career points

The Eagles senior scored 25 points in Friday's loss to South Range

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a milestone moment for Hubbard senior Cam Resatar Friday night, but not the outcome he would have liked.

Resatar finished with a team-high 25 points in the Eagle’s 63-52 loss to South Range and eclipsed 1,000 career points in the process.

Resatar came into the night just 16 points shy of the milestone.

With the loss, Hubbard drops to (5-11) on the season. The Eagles will look to bounce back next Tuesday against Jefferson.

The Raiders improve to (10-6) this year and will host Struthers, the conference leader, next Tuesday.