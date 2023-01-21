AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard junior Nick Bowser earned his 100th career win of his wrestling career after a 19-3 win during the semifinals of the Joshua Hephern Memorial Tournament at Austintown Fitch.

Watch Bowser’s dominating win and hear from the Hubbard junior above.

He entered the tournament with 93 career wins and went 7-1 overall over the weekend to reach the mark, finishing second place in the 285 lbs weight class.

This past summer, Bowser qualified for the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships.