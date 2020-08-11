Hubbard will open, close regular season at home 2020

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Eagles released their updated 2020 high school football schedule on Tuesday.

All games on the schedule will be against fellow Northeast 8 members.

The Eagles will open and close the year at home. They will welcome Struthers to town Week 1 and then close the season with South Range in Hubbard.

Below is the full schedule, all games will begin at 7 p.m.:

  • Aug. 28 – Struthers
  • Sept. 4 – at Jefferson
  • Sept. 11 – Lakeview
  • Sept. 18 – at Girard
  • Sept 25. – at Poland
  • Oct. 2 – South Range

