Hubbard will open, close regular season at home 2020

Hubbard will host home games to open and the close the year in 2020

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Eagles released their updated 2020 high school football schedule on Tuesday.

All games on the schedule will be against fellow Northeast 8 members.

The Eagles will open and close the year at home. They will welcome Struthers to town Week 1 and then close the season with South Range in Hubbard.

Below is the full schedule, all games will begin at 7 p.m.: