GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Coming off of a 28-8 victory over Youngstown East in week one, the Hubbard Eagles (1-0) cross state lines this week to take on Greenville in the Trojans’ season opener.
The Eagles got things started in the first quarter with a Nikolas Hendrix quarterback keeper. Ben Wilcox’s two-point conversion gave the Eagles an 8-0 lead.
The Eagles lead 8-0 at halftime as of the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Hubbard will visit Howland in week three. Greenville will travel to Wilmington.
