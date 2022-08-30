HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard boys soccer team used a first-half goal to propel themselves to a win over South Range 4-1 Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The matchup would remain scoreless until late in the first half when Hubbard’s Trent Reinard connected with his head off a corner to find the back of the net to make it 1-0 Eagles.

The game would stay that way going into the half.

Hubbard would net three goals in the second half to secure the win.

With the win, Hubbard improves to 2-1 on the season.