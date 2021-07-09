Hubbard tailback TC Caffey looking for record breaking season

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard is looking to run away with the league title this season, and they’ve got the tools to make it happen.

“I’m most excited about the camaraderie that we have and all the people we have coming back this year,” said Hubbard senior tailback TC Caffey. “I’m very excited about how we’re going to prove the dominance over this whole league.”

Senior running back TC Caffey returns this season, bigger, stronger and faster than he was last year. Caffey says he’s added 20 pounds of muscle and improved his 40 time. He’s also the strongest player on the team, benching over 350 pounds and squatting 550.

“Personal goals are first to get my team to state,” Caffey said. “The second is to beat LJ’s record.

Caffey is referring to LJ Scott, who holds the single season rushing record at Hubbard with over 2,900 yards.

“Honestly, he’s quite capable of doing all those things,” said Hubbard Head Coach Brian Hoffman.

It’s not just talent that makes it possible. Caffey will be running behind an experienced offensive line. Five starters return this season, led by senior Alex Goodrick, a Division One college recruit of his own and four-year starter for the Eagles.

“You know he’s one of those guys that likes the weight room, likes to throw the weights around, and that’s not a bad thing,” Hoffman said.

“We’re really excited. We think we can take the league,” Goodrick said. “We’re all big powerful kids, know what we’re doing. There’s not too many people around here that can handle our line as a whole.”

“Our expectations are high, but we also have to stay humble and understand that we got some pretty big ball games ahead of us this season,” Hoffman said. “And it’s not going to come easy.”