CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard senior Dominic Panozzo finished in sixth place in the 100-yard breaststroke Friday at the OHSAA Division II State Swimming and Diving Championships.

Watch the above video for race highlights and to hear from Panozzo.

Panozzo recorded a final time of 58.02.

“The only thing I can really say is I’m happy I got to be a part of this and I’m really glad this is the end of my senior year because it’s just such an accomplishment to make it to state and I at least placed,” Panozzo said. “It made finals amazing.”

In the preliminaries, Panozzo finished in fifth with a time of 57.70.