Hubbard stuns Poland; advance to Districts

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After losing their first 2 meetings to Poland this season by a combined of 16-5 score, Hubbard pulled the upset in the tonight’s Sectional Final – 11-10 – to move onto Monday’s matchup against Niles at Cene Park. Evan Jarvis and Jimmy Palumbo each homered. Jarvis finished with two hits, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Palumbo tallied 2 hits, 2 runs and drove in 4 runs. Jamie Thomson, the team’s lead off hitter, scored 3 runs and closed out his day with 2 hits as well. Lukas Mosora threw the last 3 2/3 innings and registered the win by allowing 4 hits and just 2 earned runs.

For Poland, 5 Bulldogs had two hits. Braden Olson, Alex Barth, Zachary Yaskulka, MJ Farber and Ian Lu all had two hits. Poland finished with 6 extra base hits – Olson and Yaskulka each had a double. Lu’s two hits were a triple and a homerun. Jeremy Castro and Farber both had homers also.

