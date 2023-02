HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard football standout Ben Chaney is heading to the Division I level after signing to play at Army on Wednesday afternoon.

He is a 6-foot-5, 300 pound lineman for the Eagles.

This past season, Chaney was a Division IV all-state third team selection while being selected to the All-Northeast Ohio first team.

He helped the Eagles to a 6-4 record and a spot in the postseason.

Chaney carries a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honors Society.