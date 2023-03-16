HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard senior Brayden Murray officially signed with the University of Memphis cross country and tracks teams.

A signing ceremony was held at Hubbard High School on Thursday.

Memphis competes in American Athletic Conference.

Murray has earned 12 varsity letters as a member of the baseball, cross country, soccer and track teams at Hubbard.



He is a regional qualifier in track and a state qualifier in cross country while finishing in the top half of Division II runners at the state meet.



In addition, Murray also owns the school cross country record for fastest time in school history.