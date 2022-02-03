HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard senior kicker and punter Kyle Walker signed a national letter of intent to play college football at Walsh.

A signing ceremony was held at Hubbard High School on Wednesday.

Walker is a three-year letter winner and was named First Team All-NE8 last fall.

Last season, Walker connected on 44-45 extra points and was 2-2 in field goal attempts with a long of 20 yards.

He also averaged 40.4 yards per punt with six of them downed inside the 20-yard line.

Here is a complete list of local student-athletes who made their college choices official on signing day.