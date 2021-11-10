Hubbard softball standout signs with Division 1 college program

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard senior Haley Croyle will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Akron.

Croyle signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday during the NCAA’s early signing period. She will join the Zips’ softball program next season.

Over the summer, Croyle pitched for Thunder Elite and tossed 153.1 innings, piling up a total of 204 strikeouts with 54 walks. She compiled a record of 21-6 overall on the season.

Croyle chose to play for the Zips over two other Mid-American Conference programs. She had offers from both Toledo and Kent State.