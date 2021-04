Hubbard's Sydney Bowser hit three home runs and drove in nine runs against Lakeview

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s Sydney Bowser had a day to remember in a 15-7 win over Lakeview Tuesday afternoon.

Bowser hit three home runs and is now tied for fourth place in single game home runs in Ohio softball history.

She also piled up nine RBIs in the win for the Eagles, tying her for 19th place in Ohio softball history.

With the win, Hubbard improves to 10-8 overall and 7-3 in the NE8 conference.

The Eagles return to action on Friday at home against Villa Maria Prep at 5:30 p.m.