Hubbard softball standout bound for the MAC

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard standout Haley Croyle has verbally committed to play college softball at the University of Akron.
“I chose Akron because the coaches are absolutely amazing,” Croyle said. “I’ve gone to their camps and fell in love with everything about the campus. I went with my dad at the end of summer to walk around the campus. The more I saw, I knew right then that’s where I wanted to be! And it’s in a conference with extreme competition and filled with talent! I’m a family person so with it being close to home that made my decision that much easier!”
This past summer, the junior pitcher played for Thunder Elite 17U Premier for a sixth season. She tossed 153.1 innings, piling up a total of 204 strikeouts with 54 walks.
Croyle compiled a record of 21-6 overall on the season.
She chose to play for the Zips over two other MAC programs, Toledo and Kent State.