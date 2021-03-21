Hubbard softball ready for a deep run into the playoffs

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Joe Zagorec says, “We have put together a very competitive schedule this year to challenge our team, get them ready to push deep into playoff contention.”

The Eagles return a trio of three-year letter winners in Sydney Bowser (3B), Kailah Gregory (C/2B/OF) and Emily Filicky (OF). Bowser led the Eagles in batting in 2019 with a .474 average (36-76). She had 10 doubles and a pair of homeruns with 23 RBIs. Filicky hit .406 (28-69) as she drove in 17 runs.

The junior class features standout pitcher Haley Croyle, who’s verbally committed to play for Akron, and outfielder Grace Narkum, who’s verbally committed to Waynesburg. As a freshman, Croyle went 4-2 while striking out 65 opponents in 46 1/3 innings of work.

Also returning will be Gillian Ryser (P/1B) and Alexis Najdusak (C/2B), who are also juniors.

Sophomore Riley Kachaylo (C/3B) will be a contributing sophomore. Look for freshmen Phoebe Rusnak (SS/2B/P and Isabella O’Brien (P/1B) to see time on the varsity level this spring.

“We’re very grateful to be able to get back out onto the softball field again after having the 2020 season taken away from us last year,” Zagorec says.

Hubbard Eagles softball preview

Head Coach: Joe Zagorec

2019 Record: 14-9 (7-7), Northeast 8

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Canfield

Mar. 29 – at Jefferson

Mar. 30 – Jefferson

Apr. 5 – Niles

Apr. 6 – at Niles

Apr. 8 – at Boardman

Apr. 9 – Perry

Apr. 10 – at West Branch

Apr. 12 – at Girard

Apr. 13 – Girard

Apr. 15 – Canfield

Apr. 16 – Harding

Apr. 19 – at South Range

Apr. 20 – South Range

Apr. 22 – at Ursuline (Strike Out Cancer)

Apr. 23 – vs. Field (Strike Out Cancer)

Apr. 24 – vs Mathews (Akron Grand Slam)

Apr. 24 – vs. Hoban (Akron Grand Slam)

Apr. 25 – vs. Newton Falls (Akron Grand Slam)

Apr. 26 – Lakeview

Apr. 27 – at Lakeview

May 3 – Struthers

May 4 – at Struthers

May 6 – at Hoban

May 10 – at Poland

May 11 – Poland