HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard sophomore Andrew Kali already has his summer plans in place.

The shortstop is one of just 30 players nationwide to receive an invite to play in the Dominican Republic against the country’s top prospects in July.

“It feels great,” Kali said. “It’s just a blessing from God himself. It shows that hard work really pays off.”

The week-long trip is organized by the University of Virginia.

“I sent them an email with a link attached that was a video of my highlights and skills and everything,” Kali said. “And they watched it. They liked it, and they decided to invite me on this trip.”

Kali is a two-year starter for the Eagles. This season, he is batting .458 with 22 hits and 15 RBI. At shortstop, he has recorded only one error in 16 games.

“Obviously he’s very talented, a really good hitter,” Hubbard head coach John Schiraldi added. “He’s leading our team in batting average, hits, extra base hits, RBI, pretty much every offensive category.”

Kali dreams of playing Division I college baseball and hopes to gain the attention of scouts while on the trip.

“The University of Virginia gets to see me,” Kali said. “The Kansas City Royals’ scouts get to see me and other colleges there in attendance. I don’t know which ones, but other ones there, they get to see my talent.”