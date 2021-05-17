Hubbard sends trio to college level for baseball, bowling, women’s wrestling

Kylee Bentley, Hayden Fox and Maggie Lewis signed their letter of intent

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Three athletes from Hubbard high school signed their way to the college level on Monday afternoon for baseball, bowling, and women’s wrestling.

Kylee Bentley will continue her academic and athletic career at Hiram College. She will join the newly created women’s wrestling program at Hiram. Bentley was a two-time qualifier in the OHSAA’s Girls Wrestling State Tournament.

Hayden Fox will continue his academic and athletic career at Bethany College. Fox is a four-year letter winner with the Eagles’ baseball team and is currently hitting .342 during his senior season.

Maggie Lewis will continue her academic and athletic career at Walsh University. Lewis was part of the Eagles’ bowling team that finished third at the OHSAA State Tournament this past season.

