Hubbard returns 3 starters on offense from last year’s playoff team

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s seeking their 22nd straight year of producing non-losing seasons. The Eagles have advanced to week eleven in 11 of the past 14 years. Quite a feat for coach Hoffman and his Hubbard program.

In March, the off-season program was halted but Hoffman points to the new normal. “We have spoken with players – keeping in touch throughout the pandemic. We set up an Instagram page to communicate work outs to our players.”

2019 Record: 6-5 (4-3), T-3rd place in NE8

Head Coach: Brian Hoffman, 14th season at Hubbard (109-40)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 20.4 (38th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 17.8 (13th in Area)

Total Offense: 282.8

Rushing Offense: 207.3

Passing Offense: 75.5

Returning Starters

Offense: 3

Defense: 4

What you need to know about Hubbard’s offense

-Returning for his junior season is Timothy Caffey – who ran for 786 yards on 124 carries (6.3 ypc) a season ago with 8 touchdowns. He also caught 9 passes for 51 yards. Senior quarterback Kobe Krisuk will step in for Cam Resatar this fall. Krisuk completed 58.3% of his tosses (14-24) for 113 yards. He also ran for 145 stripes on 58 attempts. Hubbard must replace their top three pass catchers (Jermia Harris, Dean Thomas, Nate Bencetic), an All-League lineman (Reese Best) and their starting signal caller (Cam Resatar).

In 2019, the Eagles saw a decline in total yards of offense as they dropped to 282.8 yards per game from 407.3 in 2018.

“We’re looking to develop some continuity with our offensive line,” says Hoffman. “Two have two starters back. (Kobe) Krisuk and TC (Caffey) will be our focal points.”

What you need to know about Hubbard’s defense

-DL Alex Goodrick is welcomed back for his junior season after earning Second-Team All-Northeast 8 honors following a 48 tackle (8 for loss) season. He’ll be joined by senior defensive back Brant Borawiec (3 INTs) and linebackers Timothy Caffey (47 tackles) and Kobe Krisuk (45 tackles) to lead the defensive unit. The Eagles have not allowed their opposition to average 20-points or more during a season since 2015 (20.8).

Coach Hoffman indicated that the Eagles are looking to develop their linebacking corps.

Hubbard’s Key Player(s)

Junior Timothy Caffey “TC” raced for an average of 6.3 yards per carry a year ago as a sophomore. This year, he’ll be relied upon for more of the same.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Norwayne

Sept. 4 – at Howland

Sept. 11 – Shaw

Sept. 18 – Struthers

Sept. 25 – at Jefferson

Oct. 2 – Lakeview

Oct. 9 – at Girard

Oct. 16 – Niles

Oct. 23 – at Poland

Oct. 30 – South Range

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Norwayne

…The Bobcats welcome Hubbard for their opener. A big game to begin the season against a formidable opponent.

Since 2010, Eagles’ QB who threw for 500-yards and ran for 500-more

2019 – Cam Resatar – 641 passing yards, 637 rushing yards

2018 – Davion Daniels – 1196 passing yards, 1656 rushing yards

2017 – Davion Daniels – 1017 passing yards, 829 rushing yards

2012 – Brandon Harb – 1490 passing yards, 815 rushing yards

2010 – Mike Lopuchovsky – 1563 passing yards, 766 rushing yards