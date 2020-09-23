Hubbard-Poland meet Friday; statistical breakdown on both teams

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard has been flying high through the first 4 weeks of the season. Now, the Eagles will head to Dave Pavlansky Field to take on Poland – who has specialized in stopping the run this season. Can Hubbard’s standout ball carrier TC Caffey run free? That’s just one of the many intriguing story lines to this Friday’s Game of the Week.
Below are statistical leaders from Hubbard and Poland:
Hubbard Eagles (4-0)
Scoring Offense: 25.5
Scoring Defense: 7.5
Total Offense: 390.5
Rushing Offense: 236.0
Passing Offense: 65.5
Individual Leaders
Passing
Kobe Krisuk – 230 yards, 47.8% (11-23), 3 TDs
Rushing
TC Caffey – 631 yards, 8.9 avg, 6 TDs
Kobe Krisuk – 346 yards, 4.7 avg, 3 TDs
Receiving
Brant Boraweic – 4 catches, 50 yards, 12.5 avg, 2 TDs
Yianni Hazimihalis – 3 catches, 74 yards, 24.7 avg
Andrew Frank – 2 catches, 110 yards, 55.0 avg, 2 TDs
QB Sacks
Evan Jarvis – 2
Don Cheffo – 2
Interceptions
Andrew Frank – 1
Yianni Hazimihalis – 1
Josh Ruban – 1
Poland Bulldogs (3-1)
Scoring Offense: 33.0
Scoring Defense: 12.8
Total Offense: 331.6
Rushing Offense: 236.0
Passing Offense: 95.6
Individual Leaders
Passing
Jack Fulton – 366 yards, 48.9% (22-45), 3 TDs
Rushing
Peyton Mrakovich – 309 yards, 8.6 avg, 4 TDs
Bryce Barringer – 261 yards, 5.3 avg, 3 TDs
Jack Fulton – 175 yards, 5.1 avg, 3 TDs
Receiving
Tyler Evans – 13 catches, 180 yards, 13.8 avg, 2 TDs
Andrew Centofanti – 13 catches, 267 yards, 20.6 avg, 3 TDs
QB Sacks
Dom Parker – 2
Interceptions
Andrew Centofanti – 1
Dean Gessler – 1