Hubbard-Poland meet Friday; statistical breakdown on both teams

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard has been flying high through the first 4 weeks of the season. Now, the Eagles will head to Dave Pavlansky Field to take on Poland – who has specialized in stopping the run this season. Can Hubbard’s standout ball carrier TC Caffey run free? That’s just one of the many intriguing story lines to this Friday’s Game of the Week.

Below are statistical leaders from Hubbard and Poland:

Hubbard Eagles (4-0)

Scoring Offense: 25.5

Scoring Defense: 7.5

Total Offense: 390.5

Rushing Offense: 236.0

Passing Offense: 65.5

Individual Leaders

Passing

Kobe Krisuk – 230 yards, 47.8% (11-23), 3 TDs

Rushing

TC Caffey – 631 yards, 8.9 avg, 6 TDs

Kobe Krisuk – 346 yards, 4.7 avg, 3 TDs

Receiving

Brant Boraweic – 4 catches, 50 yards, 12.5 avg, 2 TDs

Yianni Hazimihalis – 3 catches, 74 yards, 24.7 avg

Andrew Frank – 2 catches, 110 yards, 55.0 avg, 2 TDs

QB Sacks

Evan Jarvis – 2

Don Cheffo – 2

Interceptions

Andrew Frank – 1

Yianni Hazimihalis – 1

Josh Ruban – 1

Poland Bulldogs (3-1)

Scoring Offense: 33.0

Scoring Defense: 12.8

Total Offense: 331.6

Rushing Offense: 236.0

Passing Offense: 95.6

Individual Leaders

Passing

Jack Fulton – 366 yards, 48.9% (22-45), 3 TDs

Rushing

Peyton Mrakovich – 309 yards, 8.6 avg, 4 TDs

Bryce Barringer – 261 yards, 5.3 avg, 3 TDs

Jack Fulton – 175 yards, 5.1 avg, 3 TDs

Receiving

Tyler Evans – 13 catches, 180 yards, 13.8 avg, 2 TDs

Andrew Centofanti – 13 catches, 267 yards, 20.6 avg, 3 TDs

QB Sacks

Dom Parker – 2

Interceptions

Andrew Centofanti – 1

Dean Gessler – 1