HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Most teams don’t have TC Caffey and Alex Goodrick sized holes to fill.

“Losing those guys hurts, but that just gives the opportunity for new guys to step up and fill the void and hopefully take those leadership roles,” Hubbard Head Coach Brian Hoffman said.

That’s the obvious obstacle in front of this year’s Hubbard Eagles, but there are a few waiting in the wings.

One, being preseason Big 22 contender Ben Wilcox, who still managed 504 rushing yards of his own and 6 touchdowns in the midst of Caffey’s record breaking season.

“It’s kind of weird because I’ve always been friends with upperclassmen joking around and stuff like that, so for me to finally take the opportunity to joke around with those underclassmen and lead them and show them what to do feels a little different, but I got to get used to it, show them what to do, show them the ropes and how it is,” Wilcox said.

Overcoming that obstacle, is just another opportunity for head coach Brian Hoffman, who’s football teams have never had a losing season in his 16 years.

“You know, kids have to pay their pay the dues, so to speak, and put the time in to improve, you know, improve their skills, improve their speed and strength, all those things that make them a, you know, a better football player,” Hoffman said.

And that mindset seems drilled into the Eagles, when describing their summer workouts.

“I’ve put in a lot more work this year with my teammates, I’m really trying to get my game better, watching a lot of film, throwing the ball a lot,” senior quarterback and safety Nikolas Hendrix said.

“I’ve been busy too, trying to really work hard, make sure I am where I want to be with my body and my speed and everything like that, so it’s been pretty busy but feels a little weird knowing that is going to be the last one last summer,” Wilcox said.

So, with some experience still throughout this Hubbard squad, Hendrix, says that winning mindset in the summer, can translate well into the fall.

“Ideally we don’t want to lose a game. I want to take it as far as we can, just do as much as we can and just have the best time we can,” Hendrix said.