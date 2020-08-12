Hubbard hopes winning tradition continues in 2020

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Football program has been as consistent a winner as any in the Valley. The Eagles have posted 21 non-losing seasons.

“With the tradition already set in place, I think it just kinda fosters that type of culture,” Head Coach Brian Hoffman said. “And, we’ve been fortunate. You don’t win without kids that have ability.”

The Eagles have such players that will fit the bill this fall. Junior Running Back TC Caffey rushed for nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging more than six yards per carry a year ago.

“I think I bring a really good mentality because I like to work. I never stop,” Caffey said. “That’s my mentality. I never stop working. I just like doing what I do. I like running it down people’s throats like smash-mount football…like truck over them, juke, anything really.”

Head Coach Brian Hoffman enters his 14th season with the program with questions at quarterback. Three players are vying for the job, including Kobe Krisuk. He brings the most varsity experience, after seeing limited action as a junior.

“It’s kinda unknown so far during the summer,” Hoffman admitted. “We haven’t had those opportunities to get out and have the passing scrimmages that we’ve been accustomed to. So, the window for trying to build that competition in practice and whatever the future holds, the window is a lot smaller.”

Whoever wins the job under center will be well-protected by Junior Lineman Alex Goodrick, a two-way player that earned second-team All-NE8 honors in 2019.

“We are gonna rely on him quite a bit because he is the only returning starter on that offensive line,” said Hoffman. “So, we’re gonna have to count on him to be a leader for us, and kinda groom those other guys, whoever they end up being. So that we can build some of that continuity on that offensive line.”

In the meantime, the Eagles have their collective focus fixed on clinching a 12th trip to the postseason in the last 15 years.

“It seems like we have a group that is not afraid to go to work every day,” Hoffman said. “Guys that will stick around after practice, and just do some extra things to make themselves better football players. Any time that you have those type of kids, you feel excited.”