Hubbard holds off late Struthers rally to grab NE8 win

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard scored just eight points in the final quarter but it was just enough to hold off a late Struthers rally to grab a 43-38 win Monday night.

Struthers led 15-11 in the second quarter but Hubbard ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 17-15 lead heading into the break.

In the third, the Eagles opened the quarter on a 16-0 run to take a big 35-19 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Struthers was able to make a run in the fourth quarter but fell just short of the comeback win.

For Hubbard, Mary Frangos led all scorers with 13 while Sophie Murphy had 11.

Emma McConahy led Struthers with 11 points.

Hubbard improves to 3-1 on the season while Struthers falls to 1-2.