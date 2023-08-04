HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagles 2023 volleyball schedules for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – Campbell Memorial
Aug. 22 – Lakeview
Aug. 24 – South Range
Aug. 28 – East
Aug. 29 – at Howland
Aug. 31 – Poland
Sept. 5 – at Struthers
Sept. 7 – Girard
Sept. 11 – Salem
Sept. 12 – at Niles
Sept. 14 – at Lakeview
Sept. 18 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 19 – at South Range
Sept. 21 – at Ursuline
Sept. 26 – at Poland
Sept. 28 – Struthers
Oct. 2 – at Brookfield
Oct. 3 – at Girard
Oct. 5 – Niles
Oct. 9 – at Canfield
Oct. 10 – West Branch
Oct. 12 – at Cardinal Mooney
Hubbard High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425
