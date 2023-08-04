HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagles 2023 volleyball schedules for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – Campbell Memorial

Aug. 22 – Lakeview

Aug. 24 – South Range

Aug. 28 – East

Aug. 29 – at Howland

Aug. 31 – Poland

Sept. 5 – at Struthers

Sept. 7 – Girard

Sept. 11 – Salem

Sept. 12 – at Niles

Sept. 14 – at Lakeview

Sept. 18 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 19 – at South Range

Sept. 21 – at Ursuline

Sept. 26 – at Poland

Sept. 28 – Struthers

Oct. 2 – at Brookfield

Oct. 3 – at Girard

Oct. 5 – Niles

Oct. 9 – at Canfield

Oct. 10 – West Branch

Oct. 12 – at Cardinal Mooney

Hubbard High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

