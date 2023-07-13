HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagles’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 16 – at United

• Aug. 19 – at Beaver Local

• Aug. 23 – South Range

• Aug. 28 – at Girard

• Aug. 30 – Harding

• Sept. 6 – at Poland

• Sept. 11 – Lakeview

• Sept. 13 – Niles

• Sept. 16 – Salem

• Sept. 18 – at Struthers

• Sept. 20 – at South Range

• Sept. 23 – at Orange

• Sept. 25 – Girard

• Sept. 27 – at Ursuline

• Oct. 2 – Poland

• Oct. 4 – at Lakeview

• Oct. 9 – at Niles

• Oct. 11 – Struthers

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 15 – Revere

• Aug. 19 – Orange

• Aug. 22 – at Fitch

• Aug. 24 – West Branch

• Aug. 31 – at Howland

• Sept. 7 – Ursuline

• Sept. 12 – at South Range

• Sept. 14 – Girard

• Sept. 19 – at Poland

• Sept. 21 – Lakeview

• Sept. 23 – at Strongsville

• Sept. 26 – at Niles

• Sept. 28 – South Range

Oct. 3 – at Girard

• Oct. 5 – Poland

• Oct. 10 – at Lakeview

• Oct. 12 – Niles

Hubbard High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

Stadium location: 200 Rebecca Avenue SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

