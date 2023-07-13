HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagles’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 16 – at United
• Aug. 19 – at Beaver Local
• Aug. 23 – South Range
• Aug. 28 – at Girard
• Aug. 30 – Harding
• Sept. 6 – at Poland
• Sept. 11 – Lakeview
• Sept. 13 – Niles
• Sept. 16 – Salem
• Sept. 18 – at Struthers
• Sept. 20 – at South Range
• Sept. 23 – at Orange
• Sept. 25 – Girard
• Sept. 27 – at Ursuline
• Oct. 2 – Poland
• Oct. 4 – at Lakeview
• Oct. 9 – at Niles
• Oct. 11 – Struthers
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 15 – Revere
• Aug. 19 – Orange
• Aug. 22 – at Fitch
• Aug. 24 – West Branch
• Aug. 31 – at Howland
• Sept. 7 – Ursuline
• Sept. 12 – at South Range
• Sept. 14 – Girard
• Sept. 19 – at Poland
• Sept. 21 – Lakeview
• Sept. 23 – at Strongsville
• Sept. 26 – at Niles
• Sept. 28 – South Range
Oct. 3 – at Girard
• Oct. 5 – Poland
• Oct. 10 – at Lakeview
• Oct. 12 – Niles
Hubbard High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425
Stadium location: 200 Rebecca Avenue SE, Hubbard, OH 44425
