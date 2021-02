To wish them well, the Eagle mascot and band led them through the school hallways

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard High School girls bowling team is state-bound. So is Dom Panozzo, who’s headed to state competition in swimming.

To wish them well, the Eagle mascot and band led them through the school hallways Thursday morning.

Their quest for a state crown begins Friday in Columbus.

Congratulations to all of them and good luck!