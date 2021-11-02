Hubbard High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Scott Slovesko returns seven girls who started last season. Seniors Gabbi Jones and Grace Narkum return as does juniors Mary Frangos, Eleni Grillis, Sophie Murphy and Livia Reese as well as sophomore Peyton Slovesko.

“We were a very young and inexperienced team last year,” says Slovesko. “We put in a tremendous amount of time and work during this off-season. I expect my girls to compete in each and every game and improve upon our overall record from last year, especially within the Northeast 8 conference.”

Murphy, as a sophomore, put together a stat line of 13.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. Peyton Slovesko scored 9.6 points and finished with 1.8 steals as a freshman. Frangos averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 boards per game last season.

Hubbard Eagles

Head Coach: Scott Slovesko

2020-21 Record: 5-11

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 35.8

Scoring Defense: 46.5

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 21 – vs. Springfield (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Nov. 22 – Campbell Memorial

Nov. 27 – at Ursuline

Dec. 2 – Poland

Dec. 6 – Struthers

Dec. 9 – at Niles

Dec. 13 – Girard

Dec. 16 – at South Range

Dec. 20 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 23 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 30 – at Chaney

Jan. 3 – Jefferson

Jan. 6 – Lakeview

Jan. 10 – at Poland

Jan. 13 – at Struthers

Jan. 20 – Niles

Jan. 24 – at Girard

Jan. 27 – South Range

Jan. 31 – at Jefferson

Feb. 3 – at Lakeview

Feb. 7 – at Badger

Feb. 10 – Crestview