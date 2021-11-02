Hubbard High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Scott Slovesko returns seven girls who started last season. Seniors Gabbi Jones and Grace Narkum return as does juniors Mary Frangos, Eleni Grillis, Sophie Murphy and Livia Reese as well as sophomore Peyton Slovesko.
“We were a very young and inexperienced team last year,” says Slovesko. “We put in a tremendous amount of time and work during this off-season. I expect my girls to compete in each and every game and improve upon our overall record from last year, especially within the Northeast 8 conference.”
Murphy, as a sophomore, put together a stat line of 13.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. Peyton Slovesko scored 9.6 points and finished with 1.8 steals as a freshman. Frangos averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 boards per game last season.
Hubbard Eagles
Head Coach: Scott Slovesko
2020-21 Record: 5-11
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 35.8
Scoring Defense: 46.5
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 21 – vs. Springfield (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Nov. 22 – Campbell Memorial
Nov. 27 – at Ursuline
Dec. 2 – Poland
Dec. 6 – Struthers
Dec. 9 – at Niles
Dec. 13 – Girard
Dec. 16 – at South Range
Dec. 20 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 23 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 30 – at Chaney
Jan. 3 – Jefferson
Jan. 6 – Lakeview
Jan. 10 – at Poland
Jan. 13 – at Struthers
Jan. 20 – Niles
Jan. 24 – at Girard
Jan. 27 – South Range
Jan. 31 – at Jefferson
Feb. 3 – at Lakeview
Feb. 7 – at Badger
Feb. 10 – Crestview