Hubbard High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard returns a pair of starters in Riley Heckert (13.6 ppg, 1.8 apg) and Nick Hendrix (3.7 ppg) to coach Joe Bornemiss’ bunch this season. Heckert led the team in scoring a year ago while shooting 84.8% from the foul line (28-33). Hendrix led the team in three-point shooting as a sophomore (26.5%).

For Bornemiss, this is year #3 at the helm of the Eagles program. Hubbard has compiled a 13-29 record in the past two season. This is also the 4th year of the Northeast 8 Conference. Hubbard is seeking a surge in league wins this year after accumulating a winning percentage in the conference of 18.4% so far.

The Eagles begin play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse against Springfield on November 28.

Hubbard Eagles

Head Coach: Joe Bornemiss

2020-21 Record: 5-14 (2-8), 6th place in Northeast 8

Last 5-Year Record: 37-76 (32.7%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 49.0

Scoring Defense: 62.2

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Riley Heckert – 13.6

Rebounding: Andrew Frank – 5.1

Assists: Anthony Gagliardi – 5.1

Steals: Anthony Gagliardi – 1.2

Field Goal Percentage: Andrew Frank – 45.7%

Three-Point Percentage: Ryan Laird & Nick Hendrix – 26.5%

Free Throw Percentage: Riley Heckert – 84.8%

2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference Standings (League Record)

Struthers – 12-0

Poland – 8-1

Lakeview – 7-4

South Range – 7-5

Jefferson – 4-6

Hubbard – 2-8

Niles – 2-9

Girard – 1-10

PREVIEW

-Hubbard is searching for their first winning season in the past 11 years. Back in the 2010-11 season, the Eagles finished with a 13-8 mark.

-In their first 3 years of competing in the Northeast 8, the Eagles have posted a league record of 7-31 (18.4%).

-In 4 of the last 5 years, the Eagles’ leading scorer has been an underclassmen. Last year was no different, Riley Heckert paced Hubbard as a junior with a scoring average of 13.6 points per outing.

-The Eagles graduated a pair of steady players in Andrew Frank (7.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Ryan Laird (9.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg) as well as Anthony Gagliardi – who led the team in assist (5.1).

-The Eagles have failed to average 50 points per game in 7 of the last 10 years.

2021-22 Schedule

TBD – Springfield

Nov. 30 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 3 – Brookfield

Dec. 10 – at Poland

Dec. 14 – at Struthers

Dec. 17 – Niles

Dec. 21 – at Howland

Dec. 28 – at Canfield

Jan. 4 – at Girard

Jan. 7 – South Range

Jan. 11 – at Jefferson

Jan. 14 – at Lakeview

Jan. 18 – Salem

Jan. 21 – Poland

Jan. 25 – Struthers

Jan. 28 – at Niles

Feb. 1 – Girard

Feb. 4 – at South Range

Feb. 8 – Jefferson

Feb. 11 – Lakeview

Feb. 15 – West Branch

Feb. 18 – Mineral Ridge