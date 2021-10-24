Hubbard High School Basketball schedules

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Hubbard High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 28 – vs. Springfield (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Nov. 30 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 3 – Brookfield

Dec. 10 – at Poland

Dec. 14 – at Struthers

Dec. 17 – Niles

Dec. 21 – at Howland

Dec. 28 – at Canfield

Jan. 4 – at Girard

Jan. 7 – South Range

Jan. 11 – at Jefferson

Jan. 14 – at Lakeview

Jan. 18 – Salem

Jan. 21 – Poland

Jan. 25 – Struthers

Jan. 28 – at Niles

Feb. 1 – Girard

Feb. 4 – at South Range

Feb. 8 – Jefferson

Feb. 11 – Lakeview

Feb. 15 – West Branch

Feb. 18 – Mineral Ridge

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 21 – vs. Springfield (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Nov. 22 – Campbell Memorial

Nov. 27 – at Ursuline

Dec. 2 – Poland

Dec. 6 – Struthers

Dec. 9 – at Niles

Dec. 13 – Girard

Dec. 16 – at South Range

Dec. 20 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 23 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 30 – at Chaney

Jan. 3 – Jefferson

Jan. 6 – Lakeview

Jan. 10 – at Poland

Jan. 13 – at Struthers

Jan. 20 – Niles

Jan. 24 – at Girard

Jan. 27 – South Range

Jan. 31 – at Jefferson

Feb. 3 – at Lakeview

Feb. 7 – at Badger

Feb. 10 – Crestview

Hubbard High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Hubbard School District website.

If you have corrections to the HHS basketball schedule please contact support.