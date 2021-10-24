Hubbard High School Basketball schedules

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Hubbard High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 28 – vs. Springfield (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Nov. 30 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 3 – Brookfield
Dec. 10 – at Poland
Dec. 14 – at Struthers
Dec. 17 – Niles
Dec. 21 – at Howland
Dec. 28 – at Canfield
Jan. 4 – at Girard
Jan. 7 – South Range
Jan. 11 – at Jefferson
Jan. 14 – at Lakeview
Jan. 18 – Salem
Jan. 21 – Poland
Jan. 25 – Struthers
Jan. 28 – at Niles
Feb. 1 – Girard
Feb. 4 – at South Range
Feb. 8 – Jefferson
Feb. 11 – Lakeview
Feb. 15 – West Branch
Feb. 18 – Mineral Ridge
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 21 – vs. Springfield (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Nov. 22 – Campbell Memorial
Nov. 27 – at Ursuline
Dec. 2 – Poland
Dec. 6 – Struthers
Dec. 9 – at Niles
Dec. 13 – Girard
Dec. 16 – at South Range
Dec. 20 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 23 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 30 – at Chaney
Jan. 3 – Jefferson
Jan. 6 – Lakeview
Jan. 10 – at Poland
Jan. 13 – at Struthers
Jan. 20 – Niles
Jan. 24 – at Girard
Jan. 27 – South Range
Jan. 31 – at Jefferson
Feb. 3 – at Lakeview
Feb. 7 – at Badger
Feb. 10 – Crestview
Hubbard High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Blue and White
School address:- 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Hubbard School District website.
If you have corrections to the HHS basketball schedule please contact support.